Yamaha UC New Speech Privacy System eBook Now Available

Yamaha Unified Communications has released a new eBook, The Need for Speech Privacy in Healthcare, now available for website download. The eBook covers the benefits of Yamaha’s VSP-2 Speech Privacy System in a healthcare application, particularly facilities held liable to HIPPA and other patient regulations.

“The VSP-2 protects sensitive patient conversations using sounds that are far less distracting than typical sound masking or white noise machines, while being significantly more effective,” said Balazs Boldog, speech privacy consultant at Yamaha Unified Communications. “Our newest eBook uncovers the unique info-masking technology behind the VSP-2 and why it’s an ideal acoustical solution for healthcare.”

The VSP-2 Speech Privacy System consists of a control unit and up to eight micro-speakers per unit and comes with three customizable sound options: speech masker, environmental sounds, and sound effect. To download The Need for Speech Privacy in Healthcare, CLICK HERE (opens in new tab).