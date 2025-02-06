Yamaha Simplifies Audio Conferencing and Network Operations

Yamaha launched two new intelligent audio switches that expand its ADECIA product line. As core network switches, they offer the connections, power, and additional management tools needed to keep high-quality audio devices running smoothly in meeting and conference environments.

The SWX2210P-10G, 1G 10-port, and the SWX2310P-28GT, 1G 24-port are intelligent L2 PoE switches that complement Yamaha’s ADECIA ecosystem, which includes ceiling microphones, directional mics, signal processors, and speakers, ensuring seamless audio distribution and management. ADECIA by Yamaha is a comprehensive audio solution designed to simplify the process of setting up and managing high-quality audio systems for meeting and conference spaces.

The new ADECIA switches are optimized for Dante communications, offering security and enough power over Ethernet (PoE) and higher output POE+ for an entire system of connected devices. Once connected to an ADECIA installation, they apply the Dante-optimized settings via LLDP, a protocol for exchanging system management data between neighboring devices. They simplify the network setup and incorporate settings that allow users to check multicast traffic, reduce wasted bandwidth, and troubleshoot. Security settings can be updated via the ADECIA RM-CR (room controller) GUI, eliminating unauthorized access to meetings.

The SWX2210P-10G is optimized for small and medium ADECIA systems, and the SWX2310P-28GT is optimized for medium and large ADECIA systems. With a single click in the Web GUI, users can configure ports for ProAV profiles like Dante and NDI, streamlining the process of using both on the same switch.