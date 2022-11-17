Yamaha Launches New Video Sound Bar, Collaboration System—Facts and Features

Yamaha (opens in new tab) has added two new video collaboration systems to its unified communications offerings: CS-800 Video Sound Bar and CS-500 Video Collaboration System. An all-in-one system, the CS-800 integrates the microphone, speaker, camera, and video output (HDMI) required for remote conference into one device, while the CS-500 includes the microphone, camera, and video output (HDMI), utilizing the speaker of the connected display (Yamaha or third-party speakers).

“The new CS-800 and CS-500 use Yamaha's state-of-the-art audio processing technology with the latest in intelligent video technology to automatically identify the conference space and the meeting participants,” said Tatsuya Umeo, CEO, Yamaha Unified Communications. “Our signature technology, SoundCap Eye, combines video information with audio information to capture the speakers’ voices. The newly developed Hexa-Microphone not only discovers speakers but also eliminates distracting noises and sounds in the same vicinity. Together, the two technologies provide a frictionless and superior conferencing experience by automatically adjusting audio and video to each unique setting.”

[SCN Hybrid World: 11 Speakerphones for Today's Workspace] (opens in new tab)

SoundCap Eye technology takes information from the multi-dimensional beamforming microphone array and highly accurate positioning information from the video to focus audio capture on the participants in the meeting. Combined with audio volume controls, this technology makes the CS-800 and CS-500 ideal solutions for open-space meeting environments.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Both feature a 4K AI-enabled video camera supporting auto-framing, allowing for three modes: speaker tracking, individual tracking, or group modes. Audio and video information are used to determine the section of the space or meeting room where relevant participants are located and to direct the focus to that area.

Through a simple HDMI connection, users can easily launch video calls on both the CS-800 and CS-500. Whether used in a BYOD environment or with installed equipment, the products support auto wake-up when someone enters the meeting space and provide onscreen guidance about how to start the meeting. Additionally, the technology enables companies to add customized images and provide corporate messaging.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Installation methods, include tabletop, wall, and display mounting using optional mounting accessories. The CS-800 and CS-500 have also passed Zoom’s comprehensive testing and have been certified as a Zoom Rooms hardware device, confirming a reliable and seamless collaboration experience for users.