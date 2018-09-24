Xstatic Pro Taps Intellimix as Canada Sales Rep

Xstatic Pro, “ProX”, has signed a new distribution agreement with Intellimix of Montreal, Quebec, for sales and distribution exclusively across Canada. The distribution of ProX products from inside Canada gives Canadian retailers improved access to ProX’s growing line of live entertainment products.

“We’re very pleased to be partnering with Intellimix and know that their experience and relationships in the Canadian market will help the ProX brand continue to grow,” said Gabriel Menashe, president, Xstatic Pro.

“It is a great honor to work with such a global and innovative brand as ProX and we are proud to have been appointed as their Canadian distributor,” said Kurtis Castello, Intellimix, director of operations.

Intellimix began distribution of ProX products on Sept. 1, 2018.

"We are very excited to partner with Intellimix and believe that their strong positioning in the Canadian market will allow us to continue to build market share and top of mind awareness of ProX products," said Alan Dodson, ProX product representative for Canada. “We believe our strategic distribution agreement with Intellimix, Inc. will allow us to capitalize on the opportunities in Canada."