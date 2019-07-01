With Lingering Security Gaps, Higher Ed Student Data Breaches Remain a Concern (EdTech Magazine)

"Here’s the good news: More higher education institutions in the U.S. have conducted information security risk assessments and have a dedicated person whose primary responsibility is information security. That said, a number of significant holes remain in information security for higher ed, recent estimates from EDUCAUSE suggest."—Source: EdTech Magazine

It's time for an important question: are you doing enough to keep sensitive campus data secure? Information security is a top priority in higher ed, and it's key to identify potential vulnerabilities internally before a gap is exploited into a full-blown data breach.