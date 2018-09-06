New Wilson Sporting Goods Store Uses Epson Laser Projection

All of It Now, a creative design agency in San Francisco, used Epson laser technology, including its LightScene EV-105 accent lighting projector, in Wilson Sporting Goods' high-traffic store venue to empower a creative shopping experience. The new store is open now through September 9, 2018 on the grounds of Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City.

“We are continuously looking for new ways to create memorable, eye-catching experiences for our customers, and we look for partners with great technology that can make that mission a reality,” said Kyle Schlegel, global marketing director-racquet sports, Wilson Sporting Goods. “Epson’s LightScene provided a simple solution to engage consumers in our retail store, and we are now thinking about all the different ways we can use the technology in our future event marketing and retail plans.”

To bring the new Wilson Sporting Goods store to life for tennis fans, All of It Now chose Epson’s reliable laser projector solutions that offer precise image quality and flexibility while seamlessly integrating into the infrastructure. Epson’s new LightScene EV-105 laser projector combines illumination and projection into a sleek and flexible design, allowing for easy content mapping on to jumbo size tennis balls. Adding an additional layer of experience to captivate and engage shoppers, LightScene EV-105 offers flexibility, easy installation and mounting in unique retail spaces. In addition, the team utilized an Epson Pro L25000U laser projector, delivering up to 25,000 lumens of white brightness and 25,000 lumens of color brightness to project a video inside the store.

“Retailers and creative visual artists are using projectors in entirely new ways thanks to the power of laser technology,” said Danny Firpo, managing partner, All of It Now. “When creating unique visual displays and projection mapping designs, we rely heavily on Epson because of the quality of the projection technology. Epson laser projection delivers excellent detail and vibrant image quality and great flexibility to experiment and expand our creativity through spatial design, without any limitations.”

“At the core of our laser projection efforts, particularly in the digital art and signage space, Epson strives to help major brands and visual production artists realize their vision by combining world-class 3LCD image quality with next-generation lasers,” said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America. “We continue to work hard to deliver the most technologically advanced solutions to designers, like All of it Now. We’re pleased to see our technology enabling major brands like Wilson to captivate consumers.”