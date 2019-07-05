Will College Esports Arenas Soon Compete With Football Stadiums? (OZY)

"Over the Christmas break in 2009, millions of gamers across the country spent hours playing games that were then rated as the best. Games such as Left 4 Dead 2, a first-person shooter set during the aftermath of an apocalyptic zombie pandemic, and New Super Mario Bros., available on the laughably outdated Nintendo Wii. Meanwhile, their parents spent the holiday season begging their children to 'come upstairs and read a book. You’re frying your brain!'

How things have changed."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Esports are gaining major momentum on campuses today. As schools embark on competitive recruitment with impressive scholarship packages and invest in high-tech arenas, it will be interesting to see how esports facilities compare with those of traditional athletics programs.