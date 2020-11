"The delivery of higher education abruptly changed with spring break 2020. After a rushed move to remote learning, classes are settling into more nuanced distance learning modes worldwide as we come to the close of the shortened fall semester at many universities."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Most of us have a pretty clear sense of what the rest of the year will look like at our respective institutions. But what's ahead beyond that? Inside Higher Ed takes a look.