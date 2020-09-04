Why taking the 'long-ball view' is critical for college leaders during the pandemic (Education Dive)

"Jackson College was one of the first institutions to make the call. Daniel Phelan, the Michigan community college's president, said he made the decison in March to go virtual for the summer and fall semesters, and the school posted a notice on its website in early April saying it would be fully online for the rest of the calendar year."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS

When planning for fall, some institutions stayed in a wait-and-see holding pattern for too long — now many are scrambling to craft plans in the eleventh hour. Others that pushed for face-to-face classes are now pivoting back to a remote model. This article looks at a school that decided that their fall courses would be remote months ago, which has given them time for planning and professional development.