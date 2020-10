"As post-secondary schools navigate the new normal, data security is more critical than ever. With most colleges and universities opting for online instruction models such as blended learning, hackers see more opportunities to attack."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The confluence of all things remote, from teaching and learning to working and beyond, has created more risk for cyberattacks. Read how campus IT professionals can do their part to safeguard against new threats.