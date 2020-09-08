Why COVID-19 should spur digital transformation in higher ed (eCampus News)

"At the end of 2019, college presidents were asked what they saw as the greatest challenges for higher education in 2020 and the results are fascinating given the way the year has gone. Although none of the responders knew just how drastically 2020 would change higher education, their responses still reflect the most valid concerns in the industry – digital transformation."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One thing that has been crystal clear during COVID-19, it created a technology tipping point in higher ed that has has rewarded institutions that embraced digital transformation early and put many others on the path. These changes with impact higher ed well beyond this current moment, making it more affordable, accessible, and, of course, digital in the future.