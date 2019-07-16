Who’s Your Customer? The Differences Between Recruiting Traditional and Non-Traditional Learners (The EvoLLLution)

"The world of enrollment management is divided into two groups: People who think recruiting traditional first-year students is the same as recruiting non-traditional students; and those who know better. Both processes have common elements—a prospective student must be presented with information intended to educate and convince that student to enroll—but the differences outweigh the similarities. After all, a road crew worker and a dentist both use tools to fix holes in smooth surfaces."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The EvoLLLution asks a difficult question: if your institution is looking to recruit nontraditional students, how do you connect with a group of potential learners who may not yet know what higher education could do for their careers?