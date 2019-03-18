Who Owns Digital Badges? A Company’s Patent on Credential System Raises Questions (EdSurge)

"When the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted two patents last year for creating, managing and tracking digital credentials, it raised new questions and concerns among a community of innovators who are trying to create an open platform for rethinking credentials."—Source: EdSurge

Considering how many years the major rallying cry for digital badges has been open, the granting of these patents to Pearson is extremely contentious. EdSurge digs into the shocking story, sharing solid insight from major players in the world of alternative credentials.