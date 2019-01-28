Who Do We Trust to Develop and Manage AI? (Campus Technology)

"An intriguing survey on American attitudes to artificial intelligence found that more people in this country support development of AI (41 percent) than oppose it (22 percent). But there's no consensus on who should handle its governance: Americans place the greatest amount of trust in university researchers to build AI (50 percent), followed by the U.S. military (49 percent)."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While most of those surveyed felt that AI needed to be managed, there was not a consensus about who should be in charge of that management, but university researchers and the U.S. military garnered the most confidence.