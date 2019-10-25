Whitlock Receives Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners has joined Whitlock as the majority shareholder in the company.

"We are excited to partner with an investment firm that understands the importance of collaboration solutions for the modern workplace," said Doug Hall, CEO of Whitlock. "Marlin has a history of empowering high-growth businesses and we look forward to working with them to execute our strategic plans, bring new and added functionality to our customers, and expand into new markets."

"Whitlock's strong customer base and partner network are a testament to the value proposition that Doug and his team consistently deliver," said Ryan Wald, a managing director at Marlin. "We recognize that Whitlock is at the forefront of workplace transformation technologies, and we look forward to partnering with them and building upon their deep and long-standing expertise in the collaboration solutions market."

Fifth Third Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Whitlock in the transaction.