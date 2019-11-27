When Life Gives You Lemons: Embracing Challenges in the IT Space (The EvoLLLution)

"In today’s world, we constantly find ourselves benefiting from never-ending advances in technology. Oftentimes, the 'latest and greatest' technology or device is already outdated by the time it makes it to market. We have all grown accustomed to technology making our lives so much easier in ways we would have never even dreamed possible just a few years ago."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, technology consists of hardware and software—tangible and identifiable components. But an oft overlooked element of IT is that it's ecosystem of interconnectivity that requires quick thinking and creative problem solving. This is a fascinating, first-person PoV about why creativity is so important in higher ed IT. It will recast notions of the vanilla IT staffer.