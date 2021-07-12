When IT Upgrades Mean Cutting Costs for Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"It’s a common story in IT: An organization finds itself running servers that are 5, 6 or 7 years old (perhaps including equipment that’s no longer supported by the vendor) because there’s no room in the budget for a full upgrade. However, IT departments that carefully plan can achieve tangible, ongoing cost reductions as a result of infrastructure upgrades if they know where to look."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed IT teams are continually asked to do more, even as budgets tighten. EdTech Magazine offers strategies to keep long-term cost savings in mind while planning infrastructure upgrades, providing a solid solution for today that won't break the budget of tomorrow.