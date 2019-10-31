When does financial aid nudging work for high school seniors? (University Business)

"The concept of nudging—or reminding students of tasks they should complete—has gotten a lot of attention over the past couple of years. Yet some are skeptical of the effectiveness of the approach, since studies have not been collectively conclusive about positive results. New research has found that nudging may be more effective when the communication comes from a familiar source."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sometimes a simple reminder can make all the difference. While large scale nudging might fall flat, when the reminders come from someone trusted, like a school counselor, they can carry far more weight.