When Crisis Strikes, So Do Cyber Criminals (EdTech Magazine)

"For cybercriminals, there’s often no better time to target victims than when the rest of the world seems to be falling apart. So, it came as little surprise that shortly after COVID-19 shut down campuses and businesses around the world, there was a spike in ransomware and phishing incidents."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think hackers are using the pandemic to take time off from malicious exploits to work on their bread-baking skills? Think again. Times of crisis can open up vulnerabilities. Learn how to help keep your campus data safe.