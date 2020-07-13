When conduct goes virtual: Considerations for remote learning (University Business)

"In April of 2020, during a class lecture held on Zoom, University of Miami professor John Peng Zhang revealed a bookmark of a pornographic website to his students. That act, inadvertent by all accounts, cost Zhang his job."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick shift to remote learning has opened up the potential for new kinds of conduct issues. Existing protocols meant for face-to-face classrooms aren't necessarily going to work in remote learning environments — the time is now for institutions to make sure solid, clear policies are in place.