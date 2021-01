"With the move to virtual learning nearing its one-year mark, preventing online cheating and how to approach online proctoring have consistently been at the top of educators’ concerns."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online proctoring isn't a novel practice, but the pandemic significantly increased its usage, which could be jarring for students unaccustomed to learning online. Additionally, there are privacy and data security concerns when personal details are handled by a third party.