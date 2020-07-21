What's Next for Remote Learning? (Inside Higher Ed)

"Given the skepticism voiced by many students, administrators who oversee online learning share a surprisingly sunny outlook on how well their institution handled the pivot to remote learning this spring, according to new survey data."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

After the scramble to transition face-to-face courses online in the waker of COVID-19, remote learning is still on the rise. As this continues, it is clear faculty development and support will be necessary to build solid online programs that keep students engaged and connected.