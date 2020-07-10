What Worked This Spring? Well-Designed and -Delivered Courses (Inside Higher Ed)

"The conventional wisdom holds that most students and instructors alike were deeply dissatisfied with their experiences with emergency remote learning this spring. Numerous surveys of students and parents have said as much, and many college leaders seem to be taking those attitudes to heart in their planning for fall. In announcing that they will return as much as possible to in-person instruction, more than a few have cited dissatisfaction with virtual learning as a factor, along with significant financial and cultural reasons."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Not all courses are the same — what works face to face can fall flat online. During the sudden transition to remote learning this spring, faculty who followed established best practices for online learning created courses that worked better for students.