What to Know about the Newly Launched Electro-Voice LRC Series Loudspeakers

If you were at InfoComm 2024, you caught the debut of the new LRC series passive column loudspeakers from Electro-Voice. The new models—the LRC-1060, LRC-1100 and LRC-2100—are based around purpose-built 2.5-inch drivers and proprietary PaSS dispersion control technology, all models provide carefully controlled vertical dispersion and smooth frequency response for environments where both audio quality and clean aesthetics are required.

Available in white or black paintable enclosures suitable for indoor or fully outdoor environments, these sleek, aesthetically matched speakers blend easily into their surroundings while providing exceptional all-around audio performance. They are a low-profile, architecture-friendly choice for main, delay or distributed sound reinforcement duties in houses of worship, outdoor performance structures, hospitality venues, mass transit, commercial interiors and more—maximum audio performance with minimal visual impact. The LRC-1060 and LRC-1100 are certified to IP56c and EN54-24 type B; the LRC-2100 is certified to IP55. Whereas other currently available column systems may compromise sound quality to achieve the desired coverage in larger spaces, the LRC series has been holistically designed to offer a high-performance combination of both elements that sets a new benchmark for the format.

The LRC design concept is focused on easy installation, with a range of integrator-friendly features. Passive designs with integrated 70/100V + Lo-Z transformers (LRC-1060 & LRC-1100) avoid the complexity of external Hi-Z adapters or active steerable systems. The patent-pending SwifTilt System incorporates a super-compact, multi-function flush/pan/tilt bracket that enables all LRC models to be mounted as close to the wall as possible, in any scenario—all while keeping cables and hardware out of sight. This precise boundary loading also optimizes bass reproduction. Each model also supports inverted mounting and up-tilt, and all are equipped with multiple rear fly points for suspension, further adding to the LRC’s widely adaptable design. Best of all, all SwifTilt hardware is included in the box—there are no accessories to remember when specifying LRC.

LRC driver and waveguide configurations are optimized for smooth, full-bandwidth clarity and coverage in large and/or reverberant areas, with key features that allow output to be precisely tailored to the space. All models include EV’s proprietary PaSS technology, which features custom-designed phase plugs to extend lobe-free high-frequency output beyond the range of human speech, maximizing intelligibility. Unique passive-radiators are used in the LRC-1060 and LRC-1100 to extend the low-frequency output to well below 100 Hz, making them appropriate for many musical applications. The higher-output LRC-2100 goes even further, using a two-way design and dual-6.5-inch woofers to extend LF response with authority down to 45 Hz, for true full-range performance in a single-column format. The LRC-1100 and LRC-2100 include switchable wide/narrow vertical coverage control settings and passive acoustic down-tilt, which focuses energy on the audience without physically tilting the loudspeaker.