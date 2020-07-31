What to Do When Hands-on Learning Is Essential (Campus Technology)

"On a recent Monday, students came onto campus in three states at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences to attend class. There was no other way around it. When you're studying physical therapy, occupational therapy and related "manual therapies," the clinical experience and hands-on learning with role-playing is a big part of the graduate education you need to earn your credentials. "—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is struggling for a solution for hands-on learning in the COVID-19 era, you won't want to miss this. Read how the University of St. Augustine is delivering healthcare training during the pandemic.