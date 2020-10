"As universities and colleges settle into remote online learning, it’s important that they design their new virtual classrooms according to what works best in that space rather than recycling what worked in the face-to-face classroom."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We've all seen plenty of articles about best practices for transitioning a face-to-face course online. But it can also be helpful to read what you should avoid. The EvoLLLution has made a list of what not to do.