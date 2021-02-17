What It Takes To Manage COVID-19 Testing in Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"Like technology workers in virtually every industry, IT professionals in higher education were slammed by the pandemic. Nearly overnight, they needed to stand up new systems for expanded remote learning options and respond to a deluge of new help requests coming from all corners of their institutions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed IT professionals have been busy in the age of the pandemic, with remote and hybrid learning increasing institutional reliance on their work. Now, IT teams are also helping with COVID-19 testing, streamlining the process via technology.