What Is SASE, and How Can It Protect Higher Ed from Ransomware? (EdTech Magazine)

"With higher ed approaching its second year of balancing virtual and in-person instruction, many have achieved a certain level of comfort with hybrid operations. While students may be eager to return to some semblance of normal, they’re in no hurry to completely eliminate this flexible learning model."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As higher-ed ransomware attacks ramp up, institutions looking to stay ahead of the curve are turning to secure access service edge solutions, which bring together network security solutions and software-defined WAN. The approach "creates a service-driven architecture for security, offering benefits such as better cost containment, flexibility and less complexity," writes Doug Bonderud.