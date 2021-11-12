What Is Multicloud, and What Are Its Benefits for Higher Ed? (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education institutions face a rapidly evolving technology landscape. A growing number of students are expressing a desire for flexible learning environments, and administrators are turning to learning analytics and adaptive technologies to improve student retention and success."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A multicloud approach can offer institutions flexibility, tapping specialized vendors for specific services to craft a cloud ecosystem that meets the needs of the campus community. By combining services from various providers, schools can craft solutions that strike the right balance.