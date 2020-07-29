What Incoming First-Year Students Want Online Learning to Be (EDUCAUSE Review)

"With many college and university leaders still unclear about academic and residential opportunities for the fall semester, we started to wonder about the students who would be starting their first year at these higher education institutions. After having to shift to online learning to finish their high school education, what are their concerns about beginning their next step as online-only or, perhaps, hybrid students? To find out, we asked."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The best way to learn what first-year students expect? Ask them. EDUCAUSE Review shares the results of a survey of incoming students — long story short, they expect a better experience than stop-gap efforts that got schools through the spring.