What If Free Online Courses Weren’t Inside 'Walled Gardens'? (EdSurge)

"Large-scale online courses called MOOCs can get millions of registered users over time. But one online learning pioneer, Stephen Downes, says that these free resources are not living up to their full potential to help students and professors."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The EdSurge Podcast goes straight to the source, discussing massive online open courses with Stephen Downes and George Siemens, the co-teachers of the very first MOOC way back in 2008. While much has changed in the intervening years, the future of these types of offerings has the potential to push current boundaries.