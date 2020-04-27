What Higher Education Can Take From COVID-19 (The EvoLLLution)

"The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is further proving the value of online environments. Not only have many organizations moved to remote work in order to continue their operations, but many educational institutions are also conducting courses remotely in order to maintain academic continuity. As someone who has been in the field of online education for a decade, I’m very intrigued by how this movement will affect the online learning landscape."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The mid-semester transition to remote education has been a wakeup call for many in higher ed. This moment has underscored the adaptability of online learning, our reliance on technology during a crisis, and the importance of faculty training.