What does it take for nudging to impact college students' success? (Education Dive)

"The 'summer of COVID-19' has posed unprecedented — and rapidly evolving — challenges for colleges and universities. Amid the ongoing and increasingly public debate about how to reopen safely, institutions are grappling with a more pernicious challenge: whether their students will return at all, virtually or in person. According to one recent survey, as many as 40% of incoming freshmen say it is unlikely they will attend any four-year institution this fall."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

Could digital nudges help keep students on track during these uncertain times? Education Dive takes a look at the potential effectiveness this type of outreach can have in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.