What Do the AV/IT Industry and Tonight's Super Blue Moon Have in Common? Stay with Me!

Supermoon over Gloucester Harbor in 2014. This is where Cindy Davis will be at 6:30 p.m., August 30, 2023.

Around dusk this evening, a magnificent celestial event will occur, and it happens only once in a blue moon. And I will be at Gloucester Harbor, north of Boston, to marvel at its spectacle.

Today, there will be a supermoon, but making it even more remarkable is that it is the second full moon of August, creating the designation of blue moon and the only one in 2023. The next blue moon will be in 2037. Two full moons in one month only happen "once in a blue moon." It is also a supermoon, which, according to the following description from NASA:

A supermoon occurs when the Moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. So what's so special about a supermoon? For the interested observer, there's plenty to see and learn.

> The Moon orbits Earth in an ellipse, an oval that brings it closer to and farther from Earth as it goes around.

> The farthest point in this ellipse is called the apogee and is about 253,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth on average.

> Its closest point is the perigee, which is an average distance of about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers) from Earth.

> When a full moon appears at perigee, it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon—and that's where we get a "supermoon."

The AV and IT Industries are at an Earthly Perigee

Having covered the convergence of AV and IT for more than a decade, it's clear that the industries are at the closest point they've ever been. Most everyone agrees that the events since 2020 have catapulted the development and deployment of new collaboration and business continuity solutions that rely on both AV and IT if they are to be successful.

Hopefully, the pandemic was a once-in-a-blue-moon event, but I feel the AV/IT industry is in a supermoon phase every day, and I like that.

