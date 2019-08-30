What Can Real-Time Data Analytics Do for Higher Education? (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities are improving their data analytics programs using real-time dashboards that gather and update student data profiles using multiple data points, from financial information to academic performance, to help advisers and faculty provide better support to students."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What was previously invisible—or at least very hard to track—is now becoming visible, thanks to the deployment of AI and real-time data aggregation in higher education. By collecting and analyzing key data points across the student ecosystem, universities can position themselves more proactively. This means school administrators and advisors can reach out to at-risk students or support students in times of transition.