What can online education learn from March Madness? (eCampus News)

"America is increasingly a nation of haves and have-nots, and higher education is no exception. The endowments of the top 30 institutions exceed the endowments of every other college and university combined. And in college basketball—which culminates this month—money is perhaps the dominant factor setting apart winner and losers. A big budget doesn’t guarantee a ticket to the Big Dance, but few teams make it there without one."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What can the basketball bonanza known as March Madness teach us about online ed? First, it takes incredible tenacity and a lot of scrap to topple a top-seeded team. A fun but important read from eCampus news.