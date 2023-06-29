Wesco Expands Conference Room as a Service—Here's What to Know

Wesco International has expanded its Conference Room as a Service offering, This will enable customers to further mitigate the collaboration complexities associated with supporting a hybrid workforce. Featuring access to more al la carte equipment and industry partnerships with flagship brands such as Crestron and Logitech, organizations of all sizes will be empowered with the flexibility to create a secure, reliable conference room environment.

Unlike traditional approaches, Wesco’s innovative audiovisual (AV) platform, delivered via a subscription-based model, streamlines implementation and helps ensure organizations can keep pace with evolving technology requirements and hybrid work demands.

Hybrid Work Drives Demand for Seamless Collaboration

According to a recent report by WFH Research, employees who work from home now account for 30% of the workforce. As organizations around the world adapt to the hybrid work revolution, many are reevaluating how to best support employee collaboration and drive productivity at scale. Traditional AV systems were not built for the modern workforce and can no longer deliver the in-office efficiencies and collaboration capabilities that employees or employers expect.

Wesco’s Conference Room as a Service is designed to support the comprehensive AV needs of conference, meeting or huddle rooms, and enable seamless collaboration among employees—at home, in the office or at any other remote location. Unlike legacy AV platforms, it keeps pace with rapid technological advances, eliminating the need to regularly review, update or maintain existing equipment, and helps contribute to a valuable CAPEX reduction for customers. By expanding the roster of available hardware products from brands like Crestron and Logitech and offering a wider breadth of service models, the newly expanded platform underscores Wesco’s commitment to providing customers with a flexible, reliable and secure conference room solution custom fit for their unique business needs.

Real World Application: Wesco in the Hybrid Workplace

CSI, a provider of fintech, regtech, and cybersecurity solutions is one such organization modernizing its operations to support a hybrid work environment. Given new collaboration and communication requirements following the pandemic, the company prioritized an AV technology migration early but needed to deploy the solution quickly and reliably with little to no disruption to productivity.

“It was my top priority to identify and implement easy-to-use A/V equipment across meeting rooms and conference rooms to support our distributed workforce,” noted Kenny Blankenship, vice president of facilities for CSI. “Wesco’s Conference Room as a Service easily checked all the boxes—flexible, secure, reliable, and easy to use—setting us up for long-term success in supporting the new requirements of in-office AV systems.”

By standardizing on Wesco’s Conference Room as a Service offering, CSI can now ensure a productive and satisfied workforce—no matter where or how employees work. Plus, the platform’s flexibility allows for a more streamlined process should technology or their requirements evolve.

“The AV industry is evolving at a breakneck pace leaving many customers with little time to expertly navigate our new normal. By partnering with Wesco, organizations around the world can leverage our innovative solutions, deep expertise, and global scale to address the collaboration and communications demands of an ever-changing work environment,” Phil Langley, senior vice president, Global Enterprise AV and UCC, Wesco.