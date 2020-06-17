‘We’re All in This Together’ (Inside Higher Ed)

"Most professors became learners themselves this spring. Forced by COVID-19 to make their in-person courses available to suddenly dispersed students, instructors had a matter of mere days to figure out how to deliver their curricula and connect with students from a distance, using technology tools many had never used before."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While we're now on the other side of the mid-semester shift to remote instruction, some institutions and faculty still feel like they are navigating uncharted territory. The time is now for higher ed to come together, share best practices, and offer support. This article shares some new initiatives that could provide important assistance.