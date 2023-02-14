Webcast: Designing for the Future Higher Ed Classroom

By Cindy Davis
Join us on March 1st at 2:00 p.m. ET to hear what AV/IT directors have planned for summer revamps. We learn what technology solutions will define the next-gen hybrid classroom.

Designing for the Future Classroom
As AV/IT directors plan for summer revamps, we learn what technology solutions will define the next-gen hybrid classroom. This is the year to embrace in-class engagement through immersive and active learning solutions while also ensuring parity with a quality audio and video experience near and far. Balancing synchronous and asynchronous teaching/learning.

>> Creating a truly easy-to-use classroom

>> Immersive, active learning and collaboration solutions

>> Intelligibility is paramount — audio finally becomes the most important element

>> Auto-tracking microphones and video cameras

>> Streaming and recording

PANELISTS:

Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology at Hall Technologies

Blake Jackson, Senior Director, North America Video & Controls at Harman Professional Solution

Matt Peschau, Business Development Manager for Education at Ross Video

Dr. Holger Stoltze, Senior Director Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Joe Way, Ph.D., CTS, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology
Services University of Southern California

Moderated by Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

