V14 of Waves Plug-ins Released—Everything You Need to Know

Waves Audio (opens in new tab) announced Waves V14, the latest version of Waves plug-ins. Waves V14 enables faster load time, new Trim and Mix knobs in Waves’ most popular compressors, and quick new preset workflows, boosting creativity and keeping plug-ins future-proofed and up-to-date.

(Image credit: Waves Audio)

With V14, Waves users can now control and fine-tune dynamics faster than ever, with brand new trim and mix knobs added to Waves’ most popular compressors: the API 2500, the CLA-2A, CLA-3A and CLA-76 Compressor/Limiters, the Renaissance Compressor and the SSL-G Master Buss Compressor. These new features allow users to stay creative, quickly balancing volume and creating parallel compressions in seconds, directly from the plug-ins.

V14 offers faster loading times for plug-ins, presets, and sessions in your DAW and enhanced quick drag-and-drop preset workflow.

V14 also features new ultra-sharp HiDPI graphics for select Waves plug-ins: Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain, API Collection, the CLA-76, CLA-2A, CLA-3A Compressor/Limiters, the F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ, OVox Vocal ReSynthesis, and PuigTec EQs.

Also, V14 includes a new standalone application to the CR8 Creative Sampler, allowing users to shape, manipulate and play samples without a DAW.

Updating plug-ins to V14 helps future-proof sessions and ensure that Waves plug-ins will remain fully compatible with the latest operating system and DAW versions. This way, users can stop worrying about technical details and focus their attention on what matters most—their creative workflow.

To update to V14, Waves plug-ins need to be covered by the Waves Update Plan, the complete care and support plan for Waves products. The Waves Update Plan comes free for one year with every new Waves plug-in or bundle purchase and is renewable at any time afterwards.

Owners of products covered by the Waves Update Plan also get:

Second licenses for any covered products, for the duration of their coverage; second licenses can be used on a different computer, without having to move licenses back and forth between devices.

Premium tech support, including phone, email and personal remote assistance via TeamViewer.

Exclusive free access to the studios of the world’s best Grammy-winning producers and engineers, as they show their methods and techniques with Waves Premium Masterclasses.

Waves Audio dedicates significant effort and software development resources, in order to ensure that the plug-ins that users have invested in, whether recently or years ago, will remain compatible with all the latest major DAWs and operating systems. V14 is the latest in Waves’ ongoing updates, allowing producers, musicians and engineers to continuously focus on creating the best music and audio they possibly can, now and in the future.