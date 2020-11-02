VuWall Introduces VuTrex for Multi-Video Wall Control, AV Distribution

The What: VuWall has introduced VuTrex, a hybrid technology designed to bridge AV, IT, and IP systems to manage and control any visual content across any type of display or video wall. VuTrex is now embedded in each component of the VuWall ecosystem of products, and its standards-based approach enables interoperability between all devices.

The What Else: VuTrex is the architecture and methodology that is at the core of every software component in the VuWall ecosystem, bringing efficiency to the entire video wall management workflow. VuTrex is responsible for the ecosystem's interoperability, expandability, and simple configuration, without the need for programming.

This week's release of TRx 3.0, VuWall's Centralized Management Platform, will be the first-to-market offering of a single software platform that can distribute AV-over-IP content and provide advanced video wall management and control. Its redesigned architecture, powered by VuTrex technology, can manage multiple sources in any source format and easily route them to single displays or multiple video walls, without any programming.

"Video walls are becoming present in all work spaces, and they are now an integral part of most AV installations. Our customers face many challenges when it comes to handling AV and IT content, and big data," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall. "After several years of intense development, we are proud to bring a unique and disruptive technology to the market that will overcome those challenges and help integrators reduce integration time, reduce project risk, and future-proof their end users' investment."

The Bottom Line: VuTrex is also embedded in VuWall's hardware components, including its flagship VuScape video wall controller and the VuStream series of encoders and decoders, giving customers a turnkey interoperable ecosystem for all their visualization needs.