VuWall Releases New VuStream 510 SDVoE Encoder/Decoder

The What: VuWall is expanding its VuStream encoder and decoder family with the new VuStream 510 appliance. Fully SDVoE compatible, the VuStream 510 encodes and decodes in the same compact, all-in-one device, adding flexibility to system design and workflows. According to the company, it distributes 4K60 4:4:4 digital video and audio over standard IP network switches with no latency and supports DisplayPort and HDMI auto-switching.

The What Else: Easy to deploy, the VuStream 510 series enables the extension, switching and compositing of real-time signals using standard 10Gb network hardware. Compared to proprietary matrix switches, this technology provides a new and improved way of distributing signals, which is ideal for projects where high quality and low latency are paramount. In combination with the VuWall TRx centralized management platform, this solution simplifies the management and deployment of devices, saving system integrators a significant amount of time and money.

The Bottom Line: As an SDVoE streaming appliance, VuStream 510 is interoperable with other third-party SDVoE-supported solutions. It is available in fiber (VuStream 510-F) and copper (VuStream 510-C) options, both supporting uncompressed 4K video streams in 4:4:4 video format, including HDR, with end-to-end AES 128-bit encryption for secure data transport. The comprehensive streaming device features transceiver mode--which enables it to encode and decode streams simultaneously--including a loop-through output. It is also fanless and supports USB 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for the latest in connectivity and digital rights management.