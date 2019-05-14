VuWall Expands Into New Territories With Mindstec Distribution Partnership

VuWall has announced that its full product portfolio, along with dedicated local service and support, is now available in more locations via Mindstec Distribution. With this partnership, VuWall expands for the first time with global distribution in Asia, the Middle East, and Brazil.

"Mindstec is a well-established global AV distributor with regional expertise and exceptional service that provides immense value to customers," said Valentina Zarivchatska, VuWall's director of business development in Central and Eastern Europe, APAC, and LATAM. "This partnership will enhance our brand awareness worldwide and bring VuWall solutions to new markets. We're excited to partner with a company reputable for representing the highest quality solutions in the industry."

Mindstec will demonstrate VuWall's product portfolio of video wall solutions in each of the showrooms at its main offices located in United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong. This will allow integrators and end users to experience VuWall capabilities firsthand. Certified by VuWall, Mindstec dedicated personnel will be able to offer first line of support as well as training to system integrators at any of the distributor's global offices. VuWall will also have a dedicated presence at Mindstec booths at industry events, including InfoComm SEA in Bangkok, InfoComm China, and InfoComm India. The booth will feature a video wall optimized with VuWall's modular and scalable solutions.

"The heart of what we do is to provide our customers with access to proven and trusted AV solutions that will help grow their businesses," said Syed Wahab, CEO of Mindstec Distribution. "As AV and IT continue to converge, our portfolio of IP-based products delivers the most comprehensive offering available in the market. With solutions designed for ease of deployment, use, and management, VuWall is a perfect addition to our broadening portfolio."