VuWall Appoints Valentina Zarivchatska to Sales Team

VuWall, manufacturer of video wall controllers and control room video wall management solutions, has announced the appointment of Valentina Zarivchatska as Director of Business Development for Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Zarivchatska brings considerable experience to the VuWall team, most recently with four years spent at AV software company Visiology.

Paul Vander Plaetse, president of VuWall said: "We are delighted to welcome Valentina on board, her understanding of the regional market specifics and the technology will ensure better responsiveness and a more active presence of VuWall in those regions.”

“I am honored to join VuWall," said Zarivchatska. "The global AV market has seen significant change in the past few years, moving away from traditional video wall controllers to IP-based solutions. With these options and continuously evolving software at hand, I aim to expand the market with VuWall’s high-end products. I anticipate a successful year and many exciting projects. I am looking forward to welcoming you at ISE!”

Find Zarivchatska and the VuWall team at ISE 2019 in Hall 15 – stand K250.