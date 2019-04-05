Vulture Capitalism and the Future of Higher Education (Inside Higher Ed)

"If you haven’t read Kevin Carey’s 'The Creeping Capitalist Takeover of Higher Education,' a chilling account of Online Program Managers, drop whatever you’re doing and read it right now."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is the second bleak OPM story today. This article is one of a series recently that raise concerns about Online Program Managers and their role in the erosion of the higher ed ecosystem. Particularly disturbing is the lack of transparency about the program quality. Read more of these damaging claims in this first-person PoV for InsideHigherEd.