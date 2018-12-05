VR Tops Faculty Wish List for the Classroom (Campus Technology)

"In a recent survey of faculty members at colleges and universities across the country, the No. 1 tech respondents said they wished for was virtual reality gear. Interactive, large-screen displays came in second, followed by detachable tablets, 3D scanners and interactive projectors."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's interesting to see faculty embracing the idea of using new, immersive technologies in the classroom. Educators aren't afraid to open the door to new pedagogies. Additionally, faculty are pushing for more interaction in their edtech options as well.