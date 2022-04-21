Vizrt Enhances NDI-native Switching Solution with More Cloud-ready Features

Vizrt, a leader in software-defined visual storytelling (#SDVS), real-time graphics, and augmented reality, announced the release of Viz Vectar Plus 1.2, the latest update to the principal 4K software-based NDI-native switching solution.

Increased audio inputs, clearer guest audio through AI-enabled voice detection, native support for NDI 5 and NDI Bridge, alongside easier interoperability with the wider Vizrt ecosystem makes Viz Vectar Plus the beating heart of any quality cloud-based live production.

[Vizrt Group Announces Future-Facing NDI Advisory Board]

Since its release in September 2020, Viz Vectar Plus has set a new standard for software-based live productions. Most recently the technology is powering innovative live productions in the cloud for Sky Sports Germany, Media.Monks, ATP Media, and a Premier League match for an IBC Accelerator project.

Gain more control and flexibility than ever before

With an increase to 44 audio channels to match the existing 44 channels of NDI (Network Device Interface) inputs, Viz Vectar Plus offers the largest input scale for cloud-ready vision mixing available on the market. Dynamic and powerful macros capabilities also allow operators to deliver complex productions effortlessly.

[Leadsom Joins Vizrt as Company Invests in Sports Solutions]

NDI Genlock guarantees consistent timing between cameras and Live Call Connect enables users to bring in remote contributors from a wide range of communication applications, and operators can now send Alpha Channels through one of the MIX outs, bringing post-production closer to live.

Powerful built-in web streaming capabilities support a choice of connection types, resolutions, and providers, while simultaneous encoding an increased number of three channels in anything from HD to UHD is now possible for greater flexibility.

“In working closely with our customers, the necessity for enhanced audio features, better stream distribution, and the ability to use the latest NDI capabilities were revealed," said Ulrich Voigt, vice president of product management for NDI, live production, and cloud. "Viz Vectar Plus has been fine-tuned to meet the demanding needs of cloud-based live productions now and in the future.”

[With Vizrt, BBC Sport Prepares a VR Experience for Beijing 2022 Audiences]

Create more interesting content with native NDI

As an NDI-native system, Viz Vectar Plus uncomplicates the ability to create engaging content from anywhere by incorporating millions of audio and video sources. Mix-minus selection in Live Call Connect makes it even easier to integrate popular video communication applications as video inputs, while integration with NDI Remote turns any mobile device into a live production camera for unparalleled production flexibility.

With support for NDI Bridge, sources can be securely shared between local, remote or cloud sites, anywhere in the world. This addition allows live production teams to stay native in NDI, end-to-end, further reducing complexity, cost, and latency across any distance and with any applications.

Viz Vectar Plus video inputs now possess native support for the latest version of NDI|HX for better video and reduced latency while requiring far less bandwidth than is required for full NDI, enabling the use of broadcast-quality low-latency streams while maintaining visually lossless performance.

[Vizrt Group's NDI is Summoned by Moment Factory in Transforming AT&T Global HQ Into a Cultural Destination]

Achieve better live audio and smoother deployment

Mitigate the risk of poor remote audio quality with Viz Vectar Plus’s Neural Voice Isolation. Powered by Viz AI, Neural Voice Isolation uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect voices and clean the audio so that remote callers can be clearly heard in loud environments.

In the creation of the latest version of Viz Vectar Plus, Vizrt worked with Amazon Web Services to complete the AWS Foundational Technical Review which authenticates and guarantees the suitability of Vizrt’s Live Production Solution, with Viz Vectar Plus at its core for cloud-based deployments.

[ASG, Vizrt Partner to Enhance Virtual Production Control Room]

In addition to AWS, Viz Vectar Plus works with all major cloud providers and is available on a cost-effective Flexible Access subscription model and priced at just $1,960 US MSRP per month. To expand Viz Vectar Plus’s capabilities, there is the option to add on the latest iterations of Viz Trio and Viz Engine for superior graphics, alongside Viz Mosart for effortless studio automation.

“This update puts more power at the operator’s fingertips," said Jon Raidel, global center of excellence lead for live production at Vizrt. "Alpha Channel Outputs mean users can output the Matte & Fill of their graphic sources, macros have become more powerful with their ability to nest variables, and we've added the ability for LivePanel Builder to be customized in the user's workspace, allowing Technical Directors to easily execute complex productions."