VITEC Taps Eric Deniau to Lead Research and Development Operations

Eric Deniau has joined VITEC as the company's chief technology officer (CTO).

Eric Deniau

“Eric will be joining VITEC as CTO to lead technology innovation and R&D efforts worldwide," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "He has a deep knowledge of software and a sophisticated understanding of hardware products that will enhance the experience and capabilities of VITEC’s talented R&D leadership team. He is tasked with developing the next generation of codecs, ASIC technologies, and software solutions that will power VITEC products for years to come.”

“VITEC is a market leader, and the company is poised for growth as the demand for business video applications across enterprise networks expands,” addded Deniau. “I am excited to be joining VITEC as the market is rapidly deploying IP streaming solutions to support the demand for video applications.”

Deniau was most recently with Enensys CTO and has over 30 years of experience in the media industry—including experience managing large software projects for major broadcasters—and has played a major role with the standards communities that have brought interoperable MPEG, DVB, and 3GPP technologies to market. Deniau received an Engineering degree in Telecommunications from CentraleSupelec in Paris, and an MSc in communication engineering from Imperial College in London. He has co-authored more than 20 international patent families.