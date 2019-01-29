Vistacom Promotes Dan Gundry

Vistacom has promoted Dan Gundry to director of sales and marketing. Gundry will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing teams with developing new business opportunities in existing and emerging markets, as well as collaborating closely with key clientele to deliver innovative solutions.

Dan Gundry

Vistacom says its "sustained growth—fueled by the demand for interactive audio, video, control room, and unified communications solutions—propelled the need for more cohesive strategies across the sales and marketing segments of the organization." Gundry will align these functions and play a key role in reaffirming Vistacom’s position with client and vendor partners.

“Since Dan joined Vistacom, he has excelled in every role he has held of increasing responsibility,” said Angela Nolan, COO, Vistacom. “As a well-known and highly respected expert in the technology industry, his strong leadership skills and in-depth background in technology, sales, and marketing makes him the ideal person to streamline these efforts across the company.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to further align our sales and marketing efforts at such a pivotal stage in Vistacom’s business,” Gundry added. “I look forward to working with our sales teams to focus on immediate revenue growth goals while ensuring the company remains a leader in the technology integration markets in the long-term.”

Gundry has worked for Vistacom for more than 15 years and most recently held the role of director of national control room sales.