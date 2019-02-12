Visix Introduces Ultra-Small Nano Digital Signage Player

The What: Visix has added a new Nano player to its digital signage hardware offering. The ultra-small form factor appliance is purpose-built to provide reliable 1080p playback for digital signs in the smallest package available, measuring just 2.75 inches square.

The What Else: “This is our smallest player yet, and it can fit anywhere,” said Trey Hicks, chief sales officer for Visix. “Our customers are looking for compact, economical solutions for their signage installations. This is a perfect player for less video-intensive applications that still demand highly reliable performance.”

The Bottom Line: The Nano player is Visix’s smallest and most affordable media player, with robust features like 64GB eMMC storage, 4GB LPDDR4 memory for performance, and support for wired and wireless networking. It is powered by the Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 Processor, and comes with a Kensington security port.